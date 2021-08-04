Denver releases new plan to support, help people dealing with housing issues and homelessness

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) has released a five-year strategic plan that covers how they plan to support and work with people who are facing housing issues or homelessness. It was released after a year of public input.

It includes 14 goals that “will help create a Denver where race no longer predicts outcomes for involuntary displacement, homelessness, or cost burden,” the city says. It also includes measureable goals for each of HOST’s four divisions.

Some of the highlights of the plan include:

Creating and preserving 7,000 homes

Preserving 950 income-restricted rentals

Cutting the unsheltered homeless population in half

Reducing the average length of time residents experience homelessness to 90 days

Increasing the number of people who move from shelters to housing

Increasing homeownership among low- and moderate-income households, with a focus on households that are black, indigenous, and people of color

“With homelessness on the rise and more than one-third of Denver residents struggling to keep up with housing costs, it is important to continue to prioritize our citywide commitment to affordable housing,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher.

A survey is open for public comment through September 3rd. The city will also be presenting the plan at two virtual community meetings later this month. The links will take you to the Zoom meetings where those meetings will be held:

After the public review period, HOST will work with the Housing Stability Strategic Advisors and the Strategic Planning Executive Committee. Final revisions are expected to be made before the plan is submitted to the city council for approval in November. More information on the planning effort can be found on the city’s website.