Denver releases details for upcoming Treecycle program

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas has passed, and that means many people who had live trees are looking to get rid of them. To help out, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has released details about its Treecycle program.

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, Denver residents will have two weeks to get rid of their trees on their scheduled trash collection day.

How to participate in the 2021 Treecycle program:

Remove all decorations, lights, and tree stands.

Between Jan. 4 and 15, trees can be set out for collection at normal trash set-out locations no later than 7:00am.

Please set trees at least two feet away from trash, compost, and recycling containers as well as cars and other obstacles. Do not place trees inside bags or collection carts.

Only real trees are accepted for recycling; no artificial or flocked trees.

Because of the Treecycle program, extra trash service will be delayed for two weeks.

All collected trees will be turned into mulch, which will be made available for free to Denver residents at the annual Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale in the spring.

Denver residents unable to participate in Treecycle can recycle their trees for free at two drop-off locations through Saturday, Jan. 30:

Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off (7352 E. Cherry Creek Drive South)

Havana Nursery (10450 Smith Road)

If you have broken or burned out lights they can also be recycled at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off or Blue Star Recyclers (953 Decatur St.) until Tuesday, Jan. 19. Lights should not be placed in purple recycling carts.