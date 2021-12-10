Denver records first measurable snow of season, ends streak at 232 days

DENVER (KDVR) — After 232 days, Denver officially recorded its first snowfall of the season, with three-tenths of an inch measured at Denver International Airport.

Before Friday, the last date of measurable snowfall in Denver was April 21, 2021.

Since 2008, the NWS has measured snow and temperatures for Denver at Denver International Airport, even though downtown Denver is around 20 miles away from DIA.

This marks the second longest snowless streak in Denver history. Denver was days away from reaching the longest streak in history.

Before this year, November 21, 1934 was the latest first measurable snowfall in history.

Here are the top 5 longest streaks without measurable snow, according to the National Weather Service:

235 days from March 5, 1887 to Oct. 25, 1887 232 days April 21, 2021 to Dec. 10, 2021 227 days from March 27, 1888 to Nov. 8, 1888 224 days from March 23, 1889 to Nov. 2, 1889 219 days from April 5, 1886 to Nov. 9, 1886

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.

The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017.