Denver records first freeze: How does it fit in the history books?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver recorded its first freeze on Wednesday morning and there’s a chance the city could get its first snow of the season by Friday morning.

When it comes to the history books for Denver, the first freeze date is pretty average.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7.

The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

When is the first snow?

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

  • Sept. 8, 2020
  • Oct. 10, 2019
  • Oct. 6, 2018
  • Oct. 9, 2017
  • Nov. 17, 2016
  • Nov. 5, 2015
  • Nov. 11, 2014
  • Oct. 18, 2013
  • Oct. 5, 2012
  • Oct. 25, 2011

