DENVER (KDVR) — Denver was just ranked by Orkin as one of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.

Orkin said the list is based on treatment data from metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2022.

Denver comes in at number 15 on the list, which is higher than the number 17 the city was ranked in 2022.

Here is a look at the top 15 worst cities for bed bugs, according to Orkin:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Indianapolis Baltimore Washington, D.C. Columbus, OH Champaign, IL Grand Rapids, MI Cincinnati Charlotte Denver

Orkin said that bed bugs are typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans.

“While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel are also important. Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist.

How to inspect for bed bugs while traveling

ORKIN said if you are traveling, you should consider the “SLEEP” method for checking for bed bugs:

S: urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards. L: ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper. E: levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters. E: xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed. P:lace all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

Bed bugs feed on blood and bites can cause itching, irritation and sometimes infection due to scratching.