Denver ranks third for millennial homebuyers

by: Keely Sugden

(Photo: ThinkStock)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is the third most popular market for millennial homebuyers, according to research released by LendingTree on Friday.

With mortgage rates at almost record-lows, millennials have become the largest home buying group in the country.

Mortgage requests from millennials is at a 59.07% share of the real estate market, with an average buyer age of 31.25 and a credit score of 691. The average loan request among the group is $354,433, with the average down payment $56,937, according to LendingTree.

San Jose and Boston ranked slightly higher then Denver for millennial buyers.

Here’s a list of the 10 ten markets:

  1. San Jose
  2. Boston
  3. Denver
  4. Minneapolis
  5. Buffalo
  6. San Francisco
  7. Salt Lake City
  8. Austin
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. New York City

Las Vegas, Tampa and Phoenix have the lowest share of millennial buyers.

