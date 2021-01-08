Denver ranks third for millennial homebuyers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is the third most popular market for millennial homebuyers, according to research released by LendingTree on Friday.
With mortgage rates at almost record-lows, millennials have become the largest home buying group in the country.
Mortgage requests from millennials is at a 59.07% share of the real estate market, with an average buyer age of 31.25 and a credit score of 691. The average loan request among the group is $354,433, with the average down payment $56,937, according to LendingTree.
San Jose and Boston ranked slightly higher then Denver for millennial buyers.
Here’s a list of the 10 ten markets:
- San Jose
- Boston
- Denver
- Minneapolis
- Buffalo
- San Francisco
- Salt Lake City
- Austin
- Pittsburgh
- New York City
Las Vegas, Tampa and Phoenix have the lowest share of millennial buyers.