Denver ranks third for millennial homebuyers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is the third most popular market for millennial homebuyers, according to research released by LendingTree on Friday.

With mortgage rates at almost record-lows, millennials have become the largest home buying group in the country.

Mortgage requests from millennials is at a 59.07% share of the real estate market, with an average buyer age of 31.25 and a credit score of 691. The average loan request among the group is $354,433, with the average down payment $56,937, according to LendingTree.

San Jose and Boston ranked slightly higher then Denver for millennial buyers.

Here’s a list of the 10 ten markets:

San Jose Boston Denver Minneapolis Buffalo San Francisco Salt Lake City Austin Pittsburgh New York City

Las Vegas, Tampa and Phoenix have the lowest share of millennial buyers.