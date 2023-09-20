DENVER (KDVR) — Over fifty million homeowners nationally have unpaid mortgages. That’s over half of the homeowners in America.

Among those millions, Denver is one of the top cities in the U.S. with the most unpaid mortgages.

The Chamber of Commerce used the U.S. Census Bureau to determine where homeowners are most likely to have unpaid mortgages.

It looked through housing data in 170 of the most populous cities across the U.S. and found the percentage of homeowners who have mortgages on their homes and those who do not.

Cities with the most unpaid mortgages

Fontana, California Gilbert, Arizona Moreno Valley, California Alexandria, Virginia Riverside, California McKinney, Texas Chandler, Arizona Raleigh, North Carolina Frisco, Texas Corona, California North Las Vegas, Nevada Durham, North Carolina Ontario, California Santa Clarita, California Chesapeake, Virginia Tacoma, Washington Elk Groce, California Washington, D.C. Denver, Colorado Norfolk, Virginia

Denver is the 19th city with the most unpaid mortgages. This doesn’t seem high, but out of the homeowners in Denver, 75.2% of them still have mortgages.

That’s 123,690 homeowners in Denver alone. Every single month, Denver residents pay a median of $2,087.

On average, it takes 30 years to pay off a mortgage. For Denverites, the median time they have lived in their homes is seven years. Denver still has a long way to go to pay off mortgages, and that’s not including the soon-to-be homeowners.

Outside of Denver isn’t much better.

Aurora ranked 21st on the list with 74.5% of homeowners who still have mortgages. Like Denver, homeowners have lived in their houses for an average of 7 years and they pay $1,876 every month.

Meanwhile, 71% of Colorado Springs residents and 70% of Fort Collins residents still have mortgages. While this is lower than Denver, it’s still in the top 50 cities.

Unsurprisingly, California has the most amount of cities with high unpaid mortgages. In Fontana, 82.5% of the residents pay a median of $2,236.

It may not be possible to become a homeowner in or around a city if you don’t want a mortgage. At least 170 of the major cities in the U.S. still have monthly mortgages of over $1,000.