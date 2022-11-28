DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City has a lot of holiday cheer and it likes to show it, according to a recent poll from Thumbtack.

The home care app devised a list based on data from millions of home projects booked across the nation and Denver landed in the fifth spot as the “Most Festive Cities in the U.S.” The top spot goes to another capital city south of Colorado — Austin, Texas. But two other cities in the Lone Star State took the second and fourth spots: Dallas and Houston, respectively. Seattle is sandwiched between in the third spot.

Thumbtack said it surveyed 1,000 adults for its Holiday Hosting Report to find out how they’re preparing for the holiday season, what they’re most looking forward to and what challenges they’re facing in preparation. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed the survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform.

Typically, holiday decorating gets underway after Thanksgiving but the survey showed 21% of Americans get started earlier than that; even as early as Halloween. Half the people asked what their favorite decoration is said the Christmas tree.

How to save on holiday decorating

Thumbtack provided suggestions on how to make your residence festive on a budget whether or not you choose to hire someone to install them for you:

Purchase your own lights instead of buying from an installer, if you hire one.

Buy your holiday lights during the off-season or when they go on sale after the holidays.

Choose LED lights that will use less electricity and last for more holiday seasons. They may cost more upfront but save on energy costs over time.

Be selective. Pick just a few areas to light in the exact way you want, rather than your entire home.

Schedule your light show. If you hire an installer, request that they put your holiday lights on a timer in order to keep your electricity bill down.

The poll determined 41% of homeowners said they or a family member has been injured during holiday decorating. The app offers personal holiday light installation services and the most popular time people book is the last week of November, the site said.

How long to leave decorations up

There is usually a set holiday decorating season, but 23% of those polled said they plan on leaving their decorations up longer this year.

Those who choose to extend the celebration manage to annoy their neighbors, or at least 41% of those asked said their neighbors leave their decorations up too long.