DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter this year in Colorado. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said he expects normal total snowfall of about 57 inches with windier than normal conditions.

With a good amount of snowfall and normal winter conditions, along with plenty of holiday events and family fun, it makes sense that the Denver metro area was just ranked as one of the top winter vacation destinations for cold weather lovers.

WalletHub ranked the Denver metro area as number 11 overall on its list for top holiday destinations.

The rankings are based on several different factors, including the following:

Travel costs and hassles

Local costs: hotels, average price for two-person meal, taxi, cost of living

Attractions

Weather

Activities

Safety

Here is a look at the top 12 on the WalletHub ranking:

New York-Newark-Jersey City Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois St. Louis, Missouri Cincinnati, Ohio Kansas City Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts Albuquerque, New Mexico Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Seattle- Tacoma- Bellevue, Washington

When it comes to winter this year, the Farmer’s Almanac said Colorado will be a “Hibernation Zone Glacial, Snow-Filled.”

Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most “magical” winter wonderland towns in the United States. Five Colorado towns made the list of the top 50 towns. Crested Butte was actually ranked at the top of the list.