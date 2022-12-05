DENVER (KDVR) — It is the time of year where Santa is checking the naughty and nice list, and it looks like there are some cities in the United States that are getting coal this year.

WalletHub recently compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities in the U.S., as well as two of the most populated cities in each state.

The cities were compared across 38 metrics for seven dimensions for 2022:

Anger & Hatred: Violent crimes, sex offenders, aggravated assault offenses known to law enforcement, bullying rate, hate-crime incidents, hate groups, deaths due to firearms, mass shootings, terrorist attacks

Violent crimes, sex offenders, aggravated assault offenses known to law enforcement, bullying rate, hate-crime incidents, hate groups, deaths due to firearms, mass shootings, terrorist attacks Jealousy : Thefts, identity theft complaints, fraud and other complaints

: Thefts, identity theft complaints, fraud and other complaints Excesses & Vices : Share of obese adults, fast-food establishments, excessive drinking, DUI-related fatalities, adult smokers, adult coffee drinkers, marijuana use, retail opioid prescriptions dispensed, drug overdose deaths

: Share of obese adults, fast-food establishments, excessive drinking, DUI-related fatalities, adult smokers, adult coffee drinkers, marijuana use, retail opioid prescriptions dispensed, drug overdose deaths Greed : Casinos per capita, charitable donations as share of income, share of adults with gambling disorders

: Casinos per capita, charitable donations as share of income, share of adults with gambling disorders Lust : Adult entertainment establishments, erotic/burlesque events, Google search interest index for “XXX entertainment”, Google search traffic for the term “Tinder”, teen birth rate

: Adult entertainment establishments, erotic/burlesque events, Google search interest index for “XXX entertainment”, Google search traffic for the term “Tinder”, teen birth rate Vanity : Tanning salons per capita, Google search interest index for “Top 5 plastic surgeries”

: Tanning salons per capita, Google search interest index for “Top 5 plastic surgeries” Laziness: Share of adults not exercising, average weekly hours worked, volunteer rate, average daily time spent watching TV, high school dropout rate

Where does Denver rank?

Denver comes in at the number seven most sinful city in the U.S., according to the data.

Here are the top 10 most Sinful Cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois Baton Rouge, Louisiana Phoenix, Arizona

If you are looking for the least sinful city in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s study, head to Port St. Lucie, Florida.