Denver radio host Mike Rosen reflects on death of Rush Limbaugh

Radio talk show host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaks at “An Evenining With Rush Limbaugh” event May 3, 2007 in Novi, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the news of Rush Limbaugh‘s death continues to resonate with fans, Mike Rosen, a longtime Denver radio host from KOA NewsRadio, reflects on Limbaugh‘s passing.

When Rosen heard the news about Limbaugh‘s passing, he reflected on what they both had in common.

“He and I both are conservative Republicans for the most part, and there was a lot of overlap between our audiences,” said Rosen.

Limbaugh was a conservative political commentator, author and television show host. He was best known as the host of his radio show, which aired locally on FOX31’s radio partner KOA NewsRadio.

“What a trooper Rush was, holding off that cancer and coming in as many days as he possibly could. I think he was on the air just five or six days ago,” said Rosen.

Rosen filled in for Limbaugh on three occasions; Twice he was flown to New York, where Limbaugh had his studio. Sitting behind that famous golden EIB microphone, “Doing that show for a national audience was fabulous,” said Rosen.

On the KOA NewsRadio website, Limbaugh‘s wife, Katheryn, made the announcement.

“Our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

“I don’t think Rush would really want people to sit around and eulogize for him after his death. We will remember him for that whole run that he had,” said Rosen.

For friends and foes of Limbaugh, the golden EIB mic will never be the same.