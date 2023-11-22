DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver has identified a hotel in the Hampden neighborhood as a new site to support Mayor Mike Johnston’s homelessness initiative.

On Wednesday, the city announced the hotel located at 7525 E. Hampden Ave. will begin the process of being approved as the next shelter. Currently, the spot is an Embassy Suites by Hilton.

According to Johnston’s team, this hotel will primarily serve families with children and transgender and gender non-conforming guests.

The hotel has 200 rooms and a commercial kitchen. According to the city and county, the site will prioritize the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness with wraparound services.

If the site is approved by the city council, it will become the fourth hotel property secured during Johnston’s House1000 initiative.

The city has acquired the former Best Western Central Park hotel at 4595 Quebec St., the former Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave. and the former DoubleTree hotel at 4040 Quebec St.

“Collaboration with City Council, stakeholders and the community has been instrumental in driving our House1000 initiative forward,” Johnston said. “By working together and identifying this hotel site, we have paved the way for a brighter future for those experiencing homelessness and for our city.”

Those living around the hotel have the chance to attend a community meeting to learn more about the site and its impact. The city and county said a community information meeting will be held on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Middle School cafeteria.

The House1000 initiative plans to move 1,000 people into housing by the end of 2023. According to the city’s dashboard on Wednesday, 292 people have been moved.