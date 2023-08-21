DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools students returned to class on a day with record-breaking heat, putting thousands of children on campuses without air conditioning.

Denver Public Schools has identified 55 buildings that need air conditioning, and nearly half have gotten or are in line for upgrades. Money for cooling comes from a $795 million bond measure that voters passed in 2020 for building and maintaining schools.

While those funds aim to help cool campuses as Denver’s heat rises, some 31 schools are still on the back burner. Just 24 of the 55 schools in need have gotten or are in line for new cooling mechanisms.

Here’s which schools are getting upgrades and which ones aren’t, according to the district.

Denver schools that got air conditioning

Ashley Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Force Elementary

Grant Beacon Middle

Hallett Academy

Manual High

Merrill Middle

Smedley (Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High and Denver Online High)

Smith Elementary

Valverde Elementary

West High

Denver schools with air conditioning in progress

Estimated completion is 2023 for these schools:

Columbine Elementary

Denison Montessori

Fallis (Denver Green School Southeast)

Knapp Elementary

Rishel (KIPP Denver Collegiate High)

Smiley (McAuliffe International)

Estimated completion is 2024 for these schools:

Ebert (Polaris Elementary)

Cowell Elementary

Mary G. Carson Elementary

Sabin World Elementary

Stedman Elementary

Steele Elementary

Thomas Jefferson High

Denver schools without air conditioning

The district said the following schools will be prioritized for future funding for air conditioning, ranked according to a district temperature study:

Skinner Cory Asbury Remington Ellis Johnson Doull McMeen Bryant-Webster Traylor Brown Park Hill Steck Edison Knight Bradley Pioneer Charter North Gilpin Goldrick Gust Hamilton Crofton Godsman Montclair Teller U Park Whiteman Lincoln ES Slavens Barrett

For the district temperature study, Denver Public Schools ranked all 55 schools that need air conditioning. The ranking is based on a formula that includes an equity index.

The equity index is based on factors like levels of poverty, special education needs and English learners, and it’s combined with other factors like temperature and building use.