DENVER (KDVR) — Forced busing to integrate Denver Public Schools ended in 1995.

Eight months ago, the Latino Education Coalition commissioned a study and found that segregation has returned to DPS and some students are not receiving equitable educations.

“Segregation is pervasive in DPS,” said DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero.

Lead author Kim Carrazco Strong explained, “Students, based off of things like race, ethnicity, class, and language are receiving disparate educational experiences.”

She said students at segregated schools were less likely to be identified as gifted and talented and the four-year completion rates were lower.

Milo Marquez is the chair of the LEC. “We would all want to see diverse learning environments for our kids,” he said. “What we really want to do is focus on these disparities that we are seeing as far as class and race, and making sure that it is equitable for all of our students, making sure that the resources in one school are found in those other schools as well.”

The study said societal issues are at play, and the DPS leadership is not to blame. The study did not identify specific causes or possible solutions.

Co-author Craig Peña said that comes next.

“The next step is to begin to identify the causative factors, and everybody has an opinion about that, and probably everybody is right to a certain degree, but then you’ve got to bring everybody together,” he said.

The superintendent said the study will have an impact.

“It does have tremendous impact on how we engage and how we also enroll students in the future potentially,” Marrero said.