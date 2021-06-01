Tay Anderson sexual assault allegations are first DPS received against him

DENVER (KDVR) — Two separate sources have brought sexual assault allegations against Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson, and those are the first accusations against him received by the district.

“Up until the allegations were brought forward by BLM5280 and Never Again Colorado, the school district had never received any sexual-harassment or sexual-misconduct complaints against Director Anderson,” Will Jones, Director of External Communications for DPS said.

Cited in a statement Anderson tweeted on May 28, someone testified before Colorado Legislature about an employee “using the residency status of students to target them” and the school district “attempted to cover this up, including by having students sign (non-disclosure agreements).” DPS later found out the employee being referred to was Anderson.

Statement from Director Anderson: pic.twitter.com/xafuE8YJwB — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) May 29, 2021

Anderson added in his statement that DPS “would never have minors sign NDAs” and that the student database does not “contain the nationality status for our students.”

Jones confirmed no NDAs were submitted to students or anyone involved. “The district does not have any non-disclosure agreements with Director Anderson or with anyone else that concern alleged misconduct by Director Anderson,” Jones said.