DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools will have an increased police presence at its schools for the next two weeks.

The school district announced the measure the morning after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The DPS safety department and the Denver Police Department will have more uniformed officers in and around schools over the next two weeks, the district said.

DPS also worked to reassure the community about its safety plans. Each school has emergency plans that are certified each year by the state and students are staff undergo emergency drills.

The last day of school is Friday, June 3.

Read the full statement from DPS below.

Denver Public Schools statement on Uvalde shooting

There are no words to express our pain about the mass shooting at an elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District west of San Antonio. We are sending our deepest sympathies to all of the people impacted by this school shooting. We are also keeping in our hearts the countless others whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence. The safety and well being of our students is our priority. We value the trust that families put in all of us every day to keep our children safe. It is a responsibility we take seriously. We want every member of the Denver Public Schools family to remember that we have safety policies, plans and procedures that have been put in place by our Department of Safety, Denver Police Department and Denver Fire Department. Over the next two weeks, our Dept. of Safety and Denver police will have an increased uniformed presence in and around our schools. We have a robust safety team that partners with emergency responders on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our school communities. Our school leaders have organized, systematic emergency plans for their buildings which are certified each year by the Dept. of Safety. Additionally, our schools conduct all-school emergency drills observed by Dept. of Safety officers to ensure all students and staff are responding in a safe and timely manner. We also have a team of psychologists, social workers and counselors who are available to provide emotional support to children and adults in the aftermath of a crisis situation. You can access resources that have been compiled by our Student Equity and Mental Health teams, which provide support as we process this traumatic event alongside our students and other team members. Please know that we have all of these safety measures in place out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure safe learning environments for our students. Denver Public Schools