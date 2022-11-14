DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Public School District is hosting a public comment meeting Monday night after the announcement of its plan to close several schools next year.

This meeting comes nearly three weeks after DPS announced its closure plan and it’s the only public comment they are having on this decision.

Originally, it was 10 schools set to close but the district recently modified that down to five. This modification prioritizes the five schools that have received the largest budget assistance and then the other five schools that are still under consideration

DPS said the main reason for the closures is due to the declining enrollment numbers.

“We have schools with 93 students, it’s nearly impossible for a student to get a well-rounded education. So, this is me addressing an issue that has been persistent. It’s a unification effort as I want to start calling it. It’s really unifying communities instead of closing schools, instead of consolidating schools, this is unifying communities that are impacted,” said Alex Marrero, DPS superintendent.

“We always seem to be overlooked and pushed around in the city, especially Black and brown folks. Here it is in one neighborhood, West Colfax, where you have all these schools closing and it just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Lacy McDonald, a DPS parent.

The sign-up for public comment has ended, but you can still attend the public meeting in person or virtually. The public comment meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Monday night and the board is expected to vote on a closure plan on Thursday, Nov. 17.