Denver Public Schools cancels classes on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools canceled classes on Thursday, pointing to staffing shortages and the extreme cold and snow.

DPS released this statement:

All DPS schools, administrative offices and Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 6, due to expected absences, continued staffing shortages, and the combination of snowy conditions and extreme cold. Staffing shortages continue to be particularly severe on our bus routes, which can cause significant delays on the routes. Given the frigid temperatures, we feel this is the best decision for student safety.

Families whose students attend charter schools should check with their school.

All school-related events and activities, including athletics, are canceled for the safety of our students and staff members. Operational staff is asked to check with their supervisors for their schedule. We expect to return to normal operations on Friday, Jan. 7.

Denver Public Schools