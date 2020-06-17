Denver Public Schools asks teachers union to rework contract amid COVID-19 budget cliff

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s largest school district is facing a $65 million shortfall due to General Assembly budget cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to the Denver Classroom Teacher Association President Tiffany Choi Tuesday, explaining the unprecedented circumstances.

Colorado faces a $3.3 billion revenue shortfall for the coming school financial year, leading to an 5.3% gap in the district’s budget.

Cordova is asking to open negotiations for their deal for fiscal year 2020-2021. This comes more than a year after the union and DPS agreed on a new contract.

According to the letter, the district is asking to reopen provisions for the coming school year’s salaries and benefits, saying, “we must take this step to address this unprecedented budgetary shortfall.”

The full letter is below: