Denver Public Schools asks graduating seniors, students leaving the district to return learn-at-home devices

Very Shallow DOF. Developed from RAW; retouched with special care and attention; Small amount of grain added for best final impression. 16 bit Adobe RGB color profile

DENVER (KDVR) – The school year has been over for a few weeks, and with Denver Public Schools looking ahead to the upcoming school year some students are being asked to return borrowed devices.

The district says it was able to give out 58,000 devices this past spring as students moved from traditional in-classroom learning to remote learning because of COVID-19.

“The district very much appreciates the partnership with Denver Public Schools Foundation in helping us look at innovative ways to further utilize resources we already have, which will support our critical need to save funds during this time,” said Dave Landy, Chief Information Officer, Denver Public Schools.

Getting the borrowed devices back from students who no longer attend Denver Public Schools will help save costs moving forward, so all graduating seniors or other students leaving the district are being asked to return their devices.

Additionally, students with unused or damaged devices are being asked to return them as well.

“This is a perfect example of stretching every dollar we get from our donors to help generate a higher ROI. These devices might not have found their way back to the district, adding an expense to replace them. These devices were paid with taxpayers dollars and we have to make it easier for families who have broken devices or are not using them to send them back. This innovative program could be a model to other districts,” said Verónica Figoli, DPS Foundation President & CEO.

For more information and to return devices visit www.dpsk12.org/family-resources.