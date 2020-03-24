Denver Public Schools asks for input on home technology ahead of start to online learning

DENVER (KDVR) — A survey to gauge technology available at home for Denver Public School students to learn online will end at 12 p.m. Tuesday. DPS is encouraging parents and guardians to fill it out ahead of the deadline to guarantee students at prepared for online learning scheduled to start April 7.

In the survey, parents or guardians are asked if students have a Wifi enabled device like a laptop or tablet and if the home is equipped with Wifi. DPS will provide tools to students that do not have the necessary technology at home to learn online.

Click to complete Denver Public Schools technology survey.

Mayor Michael Hancock said parents and guardians can pick up online learning tools from DPS, regardless of the Stay At Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Low-income students that continue to receive breakfast and lunch from DPS and will also continue to be allowed to pick up meals from school despite the Stay At Home order.

Beginning Tuesday, students in Douglas County School District will start learning online. Parents of students that do not have capabilities to learn online at home are asked to fill out a survey and alert the district of technology needs.

Click to complete Douglas County Public Schools technology survey.

Cherry Creek School District will begin online learning on Monday, March 30.