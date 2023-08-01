DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night, multiple Denver Public School board members will host a town hall about the ongoing principal transition at McAuliffe International Middle School.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Manual High School.

According to leaders, board members Auon’tai Anderson, Michelle Quattlebaum and Scott Esserman will take part in an effort to “engage with the community in a transparent and open discussion regarding the principal transition.”

DPS fired former McAuliffe International Principal Kurt Dennis, saying he broke the law and district policy when he shared confidential information about a student during a news interview.

Dennis believes he was fired for criticizing the district’s policy to have administrators pat down certain students after two deans were shot at East High School.

Dennis has been the principal at McAuliffe since the school opened 12 years ago.