DENVER (KDVR) — Following a shooting at East High School in Denver the Denver Public School Board will be holding an urgent session Thursday.

The urgent session will begin at 10 a.m. and comes on the heels of a shooting that injured two faculty members. The two deans were shot while searching a student who attended the school.

There are lots of questions coming from parents, students and the community about the future of school safety.

School Resource Officers were a big topic after Wednesday. In 2020, DPS voted to remove all SROs from campuses. DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero is now calling for at least one armed police officer to be posted on all high school campuses.

The board will also hold a press conference at 1 p.m. FOX31 will air that conference on air and livestream it in the player above.