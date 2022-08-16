DENVER (KDVR) — Today, the Denver Department of Public Safety plans to release videos from an officer-involved shooting in Lower Downtown.

By law, the video being released needs to be shared within 21 days after a misconduct complaint is filed, though there are some exceptions.

According to the Denver Police Department, on July 17 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 20th and and Larimer in LoDo to break up a fight. That’s when officers say Jordan Waddy allegedly made a motion, and police suspected he had a gun. Police shot and injured Waddy. Six other bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

Officers said they recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.

Police have released images of the shooting scene, but up until today, have yet to make body camera video public. Witnesses described the shooting as tough to experience and many were running and screaming.

The Department of Public Safety has not released a time for the video’s release.