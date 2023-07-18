DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is putting a voter-approved tax increase to use in the library system.

Last November, nearly 68% of Denver voters approved a property tax increase for a dedicated library fund. The 1.5-mill hike is expected to generate around $32 million for the library each year, according to Denver Public Library.

The dedicated funding source will allow certain locations to expand their hours, the library announced Tuesday. Five branches will now open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer expanded hours on weekday mornings and evenings.

Here’s which branches will get expanded service:

Green Valley Ranch Branch Library

Sam Gary Branch Library

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library

Hadley Branch Library

Hampden Branch Library

It’s the first service expansion funded by the tax, according to Denver Public Library. More library locations are expected to add hours over time.

Expanded hours are not the only new benefit afforded to Denver library patrons. Read on for a rundown on where the tax money’s been spent so far.

New library amenities from Denver tax hike

Denver Public Library has put its new funding to use with new and improved benefits:

Cardholders now have access to two new databases: the ad-free streaming platform Freegal Music+ and the statistics portal Statista.

Cardholders can now use Craftsy and Craftsy en Español, which offer classes for beginner and advanced learners.

Wait times have been reduced for the e-reading and audiobook platform OverDrive, where some popular titles had wait times of up to a year before the library invested more into the program.

Launchpad tablets, which are geared toward children ages 3-7, are now available. The tablets do not require a Wi-Fi connection and come loaded with games, stories and learning apps.

Denver Public Library has also expanded its event offerings through the fund. Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory will visit Denver in August for an evening program at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Bigger plans are in the works. Maintenance and cosmetic upgrades are planned and in some cases underway — like for the Westwood Branch Library, which will close for construction to expand by 50%.

The library also plans to expand and diversify its offerings, both for books and media and for programs available to the public.