Denver Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at 5 new locations

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced Monday that it is partnering with Denver Public Health and several community organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing at five new locations this month.

The testing sites will be opened in largely nonwhite communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

The City said Mayor Michael Hancock’s Office of Social Equality and Innovation launched a Racial Equity Council under the Social Safety Net Plan in an effort to improve COVID-19 testing access for underserved communities.

The council is made up of a number of organizations and aims to “provide guidance to enhance health care access and resources for communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to promote health equity.”

Below is a list of the testing sites and when they will be open:

The Center for African American Health, 3350 Hudson St.

June 9 and June 23

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days)

Montbello High School, 5000 Crown Blvd.

June 13

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sam’s Club, 7805 E. 35th Ave. (Stapleton)

June 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Blvd.

June 20

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St.

June 27

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to the City, additional testing sites are being determined.

Any community organization interested in hosting a free testing site should contact Denver Public Heath at: 303-946-7471.

More information on Denver’s response to the coronavirus can be found on the City’s website.

Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the city can be found online.