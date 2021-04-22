Denver providing drop off locations for unused prescription medications

DENVER (KDVR) — To reduce the chances of drug misuse or abuse, Denver is encouraging people to safely throw away unused prescription medications on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record 83,544 Americans overdosed and died between June 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can drop off medications at various Denver Police and King Soopers locations across the city. The sites can’t accept liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs.

Denver Police drop off locations (DPD’s Administration Building is not a drop off location)

District 1 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 3921 Holly Street

District 3 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 1566 Washington Street

Denver King Soopers at:

2810 North Quebec Street

10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard

18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

Along with the City of Denver offering drug drop off spots to prevent abuse and overdoses, Denver’s Harm Reduction Action Center has been handing out free fentanyl testing strips, hoping to prevent overdoses from those using various opiates.

“We were never too cute to think fentanyl wouldn’t come here,” she said. “We know that it’s been used as a cheap cut for drugs for years.”

The HRAC is also continuing to fight for supervised injection sites, to where people could bring their own drugs to use while being monitored by a trained professional.