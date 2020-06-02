Denver protestors share their personal stories on social media

DENVER (KDVR) — Social media was flooded with all sorts of personal stories from people who attended the protests and riots in Denver over the last couple of days.

Among them: Dalton McGahey, a photographer from Denver.

“Being a photographer, my privilege got me these photos to show these people. I couldn’t imagine being a black person and trying to get these shots. I don’t think there would be a way for them to get these photos, unfortunately.”

McGahey captured plenty of dramatic scenes unfolding in downtown Denver.

Photo by: Dalton McGahey

Downtown Denver protests and riots – photos by: Dalton McGahey

“The officers deployed a flash bang towards the crowd,” McGahey said of a photo showing an injured police officer. “Someone in the crowd was able to kick the flash bang back and it went off at the feet of the officers”.

Another photographer, who lives in nearby Capitol Hill, said his experience at the protests were peaceful.

“I went to the protest because I believe in the mission,” Parker said. “I saw a peaceful protest at the beginning, lots of people banding together.”

Same goes for Ayla Claborn. She said her experience was peaceful as well.

“In a group of people like that you worry about how people will act. There’s always going to be someone looking to start trouble. But it was shut down. They were announcing they had no tolerance for it, they didn’t want to see it. That’s not what they were here for,” Claborn said.

All in all, everyone had their own personal reasons for attending the protests and riots.