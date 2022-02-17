Protester with eye injury could see $575K payout

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Denver City Council will vote on a $575,000 settlement with a protester who says a police projectile struck her in the eye during the George Floyd Protests in May 2020.

According to the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, the council will vote on “a resolution authorizing and approving the expenditure and payment from the appropriation account designated ‘liability claims’” to settle the federal lawsuit Megan Matthews filed against the City and County of Denver through her attorney, Ross Ziev.

Matthews suffered a severed tear duct and needed surgery after the incident.

“I kind of would like to know more about who did this,” she told the Problem Solvers last year, in an interview when she filed her suit.

Matthews said she was not doing anything violent when she was struck in the eye, and she would like to see surveillance and body camera video of the protest that might have captured the chain of events leading to her injuries, including a fractured orbital bone.

“What I was doing was important and right, and I shouldn’t have been literally hurt for it,” she said.

Recently, City Council voted to pay $500,000 to settle a case filed by Michael Acker after an officer admitted to targeting him, and the incident was caught on body camera.