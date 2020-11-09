Denver projects $190M budget shortfall for 2021, final vote Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council is scheduled for a final vote on the 2021 budget on Monday night. There is currently a $190 million budget shortfall projection.

According to the mayor’s proposed budget , $154 million in cuts are slated for agencies and city employees.

Key savings for the city next year include:



$39 million with more than 400 fewer ‘career service staff’

$3.2 million due to projected lower jail population

$13.8 million in reduced overtime for uniformed employees

$12 million in mandatory furlough days

City council members say mandatory furlough days are estimated to be six to nine days.

While most agencies are seeing cuts, some social services will get a boost according to city documents. Some highlighted increases include:

$5 million for new 48th Ave. outreach shelter

$3 million in property tax relief

TANF Cash support

eviction assistance

According to the mayor’s proposal, part of the budget’s goal is to maintain about 12 percent of city reserves.