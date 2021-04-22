Denver PrideFest celebration will happen this year, but it won’t be normal

DENVER (KDVR) — After moving online last year, Denver PrideFest will be a blend of both virtual and in-person activities this summer. The event, which typically draws more than 450,000 people to Denver will look a little different with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Center on Colfax will host this years celebration from June 26 to 27. The event will include its traditional 5K (with a twist), and a virtual marketplace, as well as micro-events at “Pride hubs” all over the city.

“We believe it’s crucial to provide the community with a range of options to safely connect and celebrate PrideFest this year,” The Center’s CEO Rex Fuller said. “While some people might feel comfortable interacting in small gatherings, others may feel safer staying at home. We hope our hybrid approach offers something for everyone.”

Runners interested in the PrideFest 5K can register for either a virtual or in-person experience, which will take place June 26 at Cheesman Park and feature two starting times to promote social distancing.

Free micro-events with capacity limits will also take place in various locations throughout Denver, including:

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science : a family-friendly hub with outdoor music, story time and kid-centric booths. The museum will also offer discounted tickets for those who want to explore its current exhibits.

: a family-friendly hub with outdoor music, story time and kid-centric booths. The museum will also offer discounted tickets for those who want to explore its current exhibits. The Center on Colfax : will turn its parking lot into a mini-festival featuring food trucks, exhibitors, a DJ and rooftop entertainment.

: will turn its parking lot into a mini-festival featuring food trucks, exhibitors, a DJ and rooftop entertainment. The Jewish Community Center : slated to host a two-day event, including a Saturday night pool party complete with DJ.

: slated to host a two-day event, including a Saturday night pool party complete with DJ. Uptown bar Pride and Swagger : will present Smirnoff Dance World.

: will present Smirnoff Dance World. The Sie Film Center: will host a movie-themed activity.

All Pride hubs will follow COVID-19 health guidelines and more micro-event locations will be announced at a later date.

PrideFest activities will also include a virtual parade featuring a compilation of videos produced by local organizations, businesses and individuals. To enter the parade you can submit an online application by May 7.