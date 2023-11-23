DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has a plan for the upcoming snowstorm expected to hit late Thursday night and into Friday.

DOTI will have plow drivers and crews on ‘stand-by’ during Thanksgiving day. Crews will also be ‘on-duty’ during the overnight shift Thursday through Saturday morning.

The crews will be prepared to plow Denver’s main roads and put down de-icing treatment if necessary.

DOTI also warns drivers who may venture out early Friday morning for Black Friday sales to be prepared for challenging weather conditions.

Drivers can expect snow and ice, especially in the early morning hours.

Colorado Department of Transportation has its crews prepared, as well.

CDOT’s electronic signs along the interstates are lit up with the message, “snow expected tonight…be prepared.”

If you’re traveling for the holiday weekend, make sure you’re prepared for snowy conditions.