DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver said it is prepared if demonstrations surrounding Roe v. Wade discussions turn into civil unrest. There is currently no suggestion or specific intelligence to suggest demonstrations will devolve into violence, the city stressed.

Peaceful demonstrations have commenced in downtown Denver since a leaked document showed the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn the landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing a right to abortion.

“The City and County of Denver respects, supports and protects the First Amendment rights of our residents and our visitors,” said Denver Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Mikayla Ortega.

Denver OEM is constantly coordinating with partner and law enforcement agencies at the city, state and federal levels.

“Essentially, what we’re doing is maintaining awareness during any protests or First Amendment activities,” Ortega said.

Denver OEM told FOX31 it is not aware of any specific threats of violence or unrest surrounding abortion rights demonstrations.

Over the past two years, Denver emergency operations have been activated for various reasons, including COVID-19, severe weather, the MLB All-Star Game and George Floyd protests. During demonstrations surrounding the killing of Floyd, Denver used wireless emergency alerts — messages to cell phones — informing people of potential danger.

When OEM is aware of escalation, officials can stand up the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center within an hour, Ortega said.

“We are monitoring and constantly ensuring that we know what’s happening. We would be ready,” she said.

Again, there are no current plans to activate emergency operations in Denver.