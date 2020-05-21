Denver portrait studio trying to stay in business amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Businesswoman Laura Esmond owns and operates Little Nest Portrait Studio in Denver, and feels lucky that she gets to do what she loves every day.

“I just connect with people through the camera. It’s the best medium for me to really capture somebody’s personality,” Esmond said.

While she captures faces of all ages, her favorite subject is children. However, these days, most faces are under a mask.

Esmond’s business recently re-opened after the stay-at-home order was lifted.

“Oh, it’s definitely time to play catch-up,” she said.

Times have changed, and Esmond says she has to modify the way she does business in order to continue to do business.

“There is a lot more outdoor session availability. When we are inside, we used to have sessions really close together, but now we space them apart. We do require everyone to wear a mask,” Esmond said.

In addition to being a business owner, Esmond is also a mom. Now with her kids being home this summer, she says a little adjustment was in order.

“We are going to have to work studio hours around our family now,” she said.

A photograph is an amazing thing that captures a moment in time for always. And now, especially during these times, Edmond says that’s a pretty good thing.