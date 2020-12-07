Denver Pop Culture Con cancelled for May 2021

Comic-Con fans in costume arrive for the final day of the 2018 New York (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Pop Culture Con 2021 is cancelled, event organizers announced on Monday.

“The events of this year have forced us to cancel Denver Pop Culture Con 2021. We had to cancel in 2020, and uncertainty around large public gatherings isn’t going away anytime soon,” Adam Kullberg, Interim Executive Director for Pop Culture, said in a statement. “Considering the impact that the pandemic has had on our organization and budget, it just won’t be possible in 2021 to hold the kind of show people have come to expect.”

The event had been scheduled for May 14-16, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center in Downtown Denver.

Thousands of comic fans and cosplay connoisseurs gathered in Denver for Pop Culture Con in June of 2019, the last time the event was held.

“Without the planned revenue for the event in 2020 — and now 2021 — we’ve also been forced to eliminate staff positions related to the annual event,” Kullberg said. “We are shifting our efforts and staffing to focus on our core educational mission going forward, and will be providing as many opportunities for pop culture-based education, instruction, and creative community connection as we can in the face of a challenging public health environment and serious budgetary constraints.”