DENVER (KDVR) — Two officers were injured when a Denver Police Department vehicle flipped over in the Westwood neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was spotted by SkyFOX on South Raleigh Street and West Tennessee Avenue.

A large police presence is in the area and DPD said the incident is related to a shooting that took place earlier on 1st Avenue and Knox Court in the Barnum neighborhood, approximately a mile and a half away. A suspect is in custody, DPD said.

The officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, DPD said.

