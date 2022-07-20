DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were killed, and six others were injured during a series of police shootings in Denver over the past week. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department is briefing the public on three separate investigations into these police shootings.

The first happened late on the night of July 13 in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood, where officers tracked down a vehicle with several people with weapons to 49th Avenue and Washington Street. As officers approached the area on the ground, shots were fired at them. Officers returned gunfire and one person was shot and died at the hospital. Three other people were in custody after this incident, as of our latest report.

The second incident happened two days later, when police responded to a domestic violence call in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood on July 15. Officers arrived at the 300 block of 51st Avenue and found a suspect had “control of a female victim who had apparently been stabbed,” according to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and the suspect stabbed the woman while officers were trying to deescalate the situation. One officer shot the suspect once and he went down. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect but he died at the scene, Thomas said.

Police said the stabbing victim was seriously injured and is in critical condition at the hospital, per our latest report.

Despite these two police shootings happening in the same neighborhood, according to FOX31’s Data Desk, Globeville is not a high violent crime area. There have been 47 violent crimes (murders, aggravated assault, robbery) this year, which gives it a middling violent crime rate among Denver’s 78 neighborhoods – lower than the Highlands, in fact.

The third incident Denver police will discuss during Wednesday’s briefing happened over the weekend among a busy crowd at the intersection of 20th Street and Larimer Street in downtown Denver. Officers said a suspect, 21-year-old Jordan Waddy, pointed a gun at them around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three officers were on the scene and shot Waddy, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Waddy is now being investigated for felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Three women and two men also injured during this officer-involved shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into whether or not the injuries were the result of either direct or indirect police gunfire. FOX31 has reported on one bystander so far who has hired a lawyer, after allegedly being shot in the arm during the exchange.

The Denver Police Department will update all three investigations during a news conference Wednesday. You can watch the briefing live at 10:30 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.