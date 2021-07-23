Denver police giving out Advanced Auto Parts gift cards instead of tickets for broken tail lights

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are trying to promote motorist safety around the Mile High City, and believe a new program will do just that.

The police department will now be handing out $25 gift cards in certain situations where someone is pulled over for a broken head or tail light, instead of writing up a ticket.

This is thanks to a partnership with Advanced Auto Parts, which supplied the department with 100 of these gift cards.

“Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during the annoucnement.

