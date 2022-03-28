DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Protective Association is responding after a federal jury ruled the city was liable for $14 million after its officers were accused of injuring protestors during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

The jury found Denver violated the First and Fourth Amendment rights of the protesters who filed suit.

In a statement released after the verdict, Denver acknowledged that “some mistakes were made” and highlighted some changes made since the historic events.

The DPPA represents nearly 1,500 Denver police officers and provides union-type services like collective bargaining, labor relations assistance and legal representation. It is unclear at this time if it represents officers that were brought up in federal court.

DPPA will be holding a news conference Monday at noon with its response to the ruling. You can watch the remarks live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.