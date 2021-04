DENVER (KDVR) — Police need the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

The Denver Police Department said the assault occurred about 7:33 p.m. on Friday near 4690 North Peoria St..

The suspect vehicle is a Green Chevy Suburban with unknown rear plate.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.