DENVER (KDVR) – Police are announcing new plans to crack down on car thefts in Denver, which have recently hit one of the highest rates in the country.

Officials say this new program will let car owners preauthorize the Denver Police Department to access the GPS data from cars that are reported stolen.

DPD held a discussion about how the program will work Friday morning. FOX31’s Andrea Henderson was there and will have a full report at 5.

DPD is also expected to unveil window stickers for cars that are registered for this program, something department leaders hope will deter potential thieves.

Last year, more than 46,000 cars were stolen in Colorado, with 61% of those thefts happening in Denver and Adams counties.