DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer opened fire on someone inside a Whole Foods store near Union Station.

It happened Thursday night at 17th and Wewatta streets, according to the Denver Police Department. Officers responded to a report of someone brandishing a knife.

In a social media post just before 7:30 p.m., the department described what happened next: “While contacting the suspect, an officer discharged one round and no one was struck. A Taser was also deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.”

A Denver Police spokesperson told FOX31 it happened inside the Whole Foods store, which is across the street from Union Station. No one was stabbed or hurt in the incident.

FOX31 went to the store and spoke with witnesses, who said the store was evacuated.

One person in the store said he and other shoppers heard the gunshot. Police told them to sit down and take cover, and after a few minutes, they were evacuated from the store.

People who were trying to get into the store on a busy downtown night were surprised to learn it had closed because of the shooting.