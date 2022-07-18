DENVER (KDVR) — Questions still remain about a shooting outside of a bar in Lower Downtown, where officers shot a man and wounded five bystanders.

Officers say Jordan Waddy pointed a gun, which is why they started shooting. The shooting happened in a busy part of LoDo, about a block away from Coors Field and Union Station and amid several bars packed with weekend crowds. Five bystanders were hurt.

FOX31 spoke with one of Waddy’s cousins, who witnessed the gunfire and said he wants to set the record straight about what happened.

