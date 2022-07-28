DENVER (KDVR) — An attorney representing a man accused in a downtown Denver Police shooting that left six bystanders wounded spoke with FOX31.

Denver Police shot at Jordan Waddy after they initially said he pointed a gun at them. Another six bystanders were wounded in the process.

Tyrone Glover answered questions about Waddy’s health, the unreleased police video from that night and whether his client’s civil rights were violated.

“I’m very confident that justice will be brought,” Glover said.

Glover gave an update on Waddy’s condition since the shooting.

“He’s trying to stay in high spirits, but, you know, he’s struggling,” Glover said. “We haven’t gotten the full extent of the medical records yet, but there’s absolutely physical complications and frankly complications I don’t think that the jail is equipped to deal with. He needs to be out. He needs to be released.”

What hasn’t been released as of this publication: the body and HALO camera video from that night. By law, the video must be released within 21 days after a misconduct complaint is filed, but there are some exceptions.

Glover said he has seen some of that video.

“Based on what I’ve seen thus far, I feel like his civil rights were absolutely violated,” Glover said. “If we have the tools, if we have the ability, if we have the facts and the law on our side, this is absolutely going to result in a lawsuit and likely a lawsuit.”

Glover is only representing Waddy in a civil rights capacity. Waddy already has representation from a team of public defenders.