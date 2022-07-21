DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are continuing to ask questions about what happened early Sunday morning before Denver police shot a suspect and wounded others outside of a bar in LoDo.

The Denver Police Department still has not said when it will be releasing any body camera or HALO camera video from that shooting.

One of the only videos that exist from that night was taken moments after the shooting by a man who is now talking publicly for the first time to FOX31.

“Life is good. I love life,” Marquies Merritt said in a video, just moments before his life changed.

Not even a full week after police fired seven shots outside Larimer Beer Hall, Lower Downtown is full of life and full of questions.

“It was kind of crazy man, just to be out celebrating on my birthday night, hanging out with the friends,” Merritt said.

One of those friends included Jordan Waddy, who police claim pointed a gun at them before they shot at him seven times and accidentally wounded six others.

“First thing I see is police draw guns. So at that very second, I was like, yeah, I was scared,” Merritt said.

So scared, his instincts took over. So he hit record on his cellphone.

“I hope the video I took may help out some of these people,” he said, talking about the bystanders.

“We’ve been here literally on this corner about three minutes man,” he said while talking with FOX31 where the shooting happened over the weekend. “I heard about 15 sirens so far man, it’s crazy man. That’s LoDo for you man.”

FOX31 heard back from Waddy’s public defender via email. She had no comment at this time.