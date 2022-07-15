DENVER (KDVR) — A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Denver police Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of 51st Avenue and found a suspect had “control of a female victim who had apparently been stabbed,” Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

Officers forced entry into the residence and the suspect stabbed the woman while officers were trying to deescalate the situation, Thomas said.

One officer shot the suspect once and he went down. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect but he died at the scene, Thomas said.

There was a young child near the incident who has been removed.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said the stabbing victim was seriously injured and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Neighbors told FOX31’s Rob Low that the suspect was holding a knife to the throat of his significant other and that the woman was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Neighbors also told FOX31 that the suspect was fatally shot, but that has not been confirmed by the Denver Police Department.

This is a breaking story and updates will be given as soon as they’re received.