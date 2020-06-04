Denver police sergeant arrested for DUI while off-duty after driving into fatal accident scene

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department said an off-duty police sergeant for the Denver Police Department was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to GVPD, officers were working a multi-vehicle fatal traffic crash on northbound Interstate 25, near Arapahoe Road. All lanes of northbound I-25 were shut down to traffic.

GVPD said officers saw a dark colored Chevy drive directly toward the fatal accident scene, and accessed the interstate by unknown means.

The male driver identified himself as a police officer with the Denver Police Department, according to GVPD.

Officers said they recognized signs of intoxication and started the process of a DUI investigation.

According to GVPD, the driver was in possession of a hand gun while intoxicated and open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

The DPD officer was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, prohibited use of weapons, careless driving and open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, according to a release from GVPD.

The driver was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

Police said the driver was identified as Bryce Robert Jackson. Jackson is a Sergeant with Denver Police Department. Jackson was driving an unmarked Denver Police vehicle at the time of the incident.