JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver Police Department sergeant is accused of talking and making sexual advances toward a teen girl online.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Timothy Hyatt turned himself in on Wednesday after investigators discovered his communication with a girl that Hyatt believed was a 14-year-old.

An investigation began in February 2022 after Hyatt was found using multiple social media platforms and online identities to interact with the 14-year-old. Investigators said he made many sexually explicit advances toward the teen.

From the investigation, the team was able to identify Hyatt and he currently faces one count of internet luring a child.

Denver Police Department said it was notified of the allegations against their sergeant on Tuesday. Hyatt joined DPD in 2005 and was most recently a sergeant with the patrol division. DPD said Hyatt is on unpaid administrative leave due to his felony arrest.

Hyatt was involved in a 2020 shooting of a suspect who had reportedly stolen a car. Hyatt’s partner fired at the suspect when the man attempted to carjack another vehicle. Heckenkamp and Hyatt were not criminally charged for the shooting.

According to the City and County of Denver, Hyatt was recognized by the Citizens Appreciate Police nonprofit and received an act of kindness award. Hyatt was a part of a group that contributed their personal money to support a family in need for Christmas back in 2017.

If Hyatt is convicted, he will no longer be eligible to work as a sworn police officer in Colorado, according to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training policy.

DPD said it found these allegations “very concerning.”

Hyatt’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.