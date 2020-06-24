Denver police seize fireworks, guns during bust

Denver police seized dozens of boxes of illegal fireworks and several guns during a bust on June 24, 2020. (Credit: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver have confiscated a large amount of fireworks and several guns during a bust in the southwest part of the city.

FOX31 was first alerted to the bust around 2 p.m. and was the only station there as police removed dozens of boxes of illegal fireworks from the home.

There have been hundreds of complaints about fireworks in the City and County of Denver so far this month.

FOX31 has also recently reported how fireworks stores in Wyoming have seen an uptick in sales, with one store reporting nearly 95 percent of sales are to Colorado residents.

NEW: @DenverPolice seize dozens of boxes of illegal fireworks from a home on the city’s southwest side. Guns also seized. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/qoBWsP5nrZ — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) June 24, 2020

