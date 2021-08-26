Denver police seeking help to find people who fired gunshots at officer

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police hope someone has more information after shots were fired at an officer around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Zuni Street. During the incident, police say unknown individuals fired shots at a Denver Police officer. The unknown individuals then fled northbound on South Zuni Street from West Jewell Avenue.

Police are looking for a vehicle described as a black late-model, mid-sized SUV. It is possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with dark tinted windows and fender flares.

A photo that resembles the suspect vehicle has been provided (see below).

Credit: Denver Police Department

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. You are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.